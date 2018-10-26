Amazon Single-Handedly Pulls Nasdaq Down

Amazon’s disappointing third-quarter results are sending the stock down and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lower.

The Nasdaq dropped as much as 3 percent Friday, on pace for its fourth straight week of losses. The index pared most of its losses in midday trading and is now roughly 2 percent lower on week and trading in correction levels, more than 10 percent off its 52-week high.

The Nasdaq is on pace for its worst month since October 2008 during the financial crisis, having lost roughly 10 percent this month.

