Amazon will start delivering groceries from Whole Foods via its two-hour Prime Now delivery service, the e-commerce giant announced Thursday.

Customers in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach will be the first to get the service with Amazon planning to expand the offering across the U.S. this year.

Amazon Prime customers, who pay a $99 yearly subscription for the service, can buy thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, the company said.

