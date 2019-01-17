Amazon to Host Robotics, AI Conference

Amazon is planning a public conference on robotics and artificial intelligence, which will include a public rollout of upcoming technologies.



The MARS conference, scheduled for June 4-7 in Las Vegas, will include “visionary talks, interactive workshops, technical deep dives, roundtables, hands-on demos, and more,” according to a press release which also stated the name stands for Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space.

“We’re at the beginning of a golden age of AI,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stated. “Recent advancements have already led to invention that previously lived in the realm of science fiction—and we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.” Although the conference will undoubtedly cover the use of robotics for space exploration, it’s also being used to roll out plans for robots and AI systems at home. Amazon’s intent is to bring together “leaders and builders” from MIT, NASA and other institutions “to share learnings and spark new ideas for future innovation,” meaning that the conference will also serve as a networking hub for anyone intimately involved with – or even remotely connected to – artificial intelligence. It will probably also serve as an attempt to generate public acceptance for AI, although as to what extent this will be successful remains to be seen. So far, there’s three major factors behind current AI development: the progression toward quantum computing, the advancement of “deep learning” in which computers are taught to learn on their own, and the availability of Big Data which of course raises privacy concerns.

The development of quantum computing, which is known publicly to still be in its infancy, would revolutionize robotics because quantum computers utilize the ability of subatomic particles to exist in more than one state at any given time, which would make them far more efficient than traditional computers in use today.

Some have even speculated that parts of the human brain work much like a quantum computer.

“It is quite possible that the advanced abilities of our own human brains like processing information and making decisions come from quantum calculations,” stated a Fossbytes article.



Amazon has been in the robotics spotlight for quite some time.