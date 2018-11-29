Amazon Under Investigation by German Antitrust Authority

Image Credits: Álvaro Ibáñez / Wikimedia Commons.

German antitrust officials are investigating whether Amazon is preventing fair competition in the country’s online marketplace.

The Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) said in a press release Thursday it had “initiated an abuse proceeding” over the online giant’s treatment of third-party sellers on the website Amazon.de.

“Because of the many complaints we have received we will examine whether Amazon is abusing its market position to the detriment of sellers active on its marketplace,” said Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt.

Read more


Related Articles

Fisherman Throws Back Two Tons of Dead Fish Due to EU Fishing Quotas

Fisherman Throws Back Two Tons of Dead Fish Due to EU Fishing Quotas

Globalism
Comments
Hungary Won't Budge on UN's Migration Compact

Hungary Won’t Budge on UN’s Migration Compact

Globalism
Comments

Soros “Seeking to Influence” European Elections – Hungarian Official

Globalism
comments

Obama Touts Climate Change Legacy, Then Takes Credit For US Oil Boom

Globalism
comments

The Documentary the Army Suppressed

Globalism
comments

Comments