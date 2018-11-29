Amazon Under Investigation by German Antitrust Authority

German antitrust officials are investigating whether Amazon is preventing fair competition in the country’s online marketplace.

The Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) said in a press release Thursday it had “initiated an abuse proceeding” over the online giant’s treatment of third-party sellers on the website Amazon.de.

“Because of the many complaints we have received we will examine whether Amazon is abusing its market position to the detriment of sellers active on its marketplace,” said Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt.

