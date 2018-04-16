Amazon Warehouse Workers Pee into Bottles Due to Fear of Being Punished for Taking Breaks

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos might be the richest man in the world, with a net worth of around $112 billion (£78.4 billon), but those working on his warehouse floors are so desperate to keep their jobs that they don’t even take time to go the toilet.

Rushed fulfilment workers, who run around Amazon’s warehouses “picking” products for delivery, have a “toilet bottle” system in place because the toilet is too far away, according to author James Bloodworth, who went undercover at a warehouse in Staffordshire, UK, for a book on low wages in Britain.

Bloodworth told The Sun: “For those of us who worked on the top floor, the closest toilets were down four flights of stairs. People just peed in bottles because they lived in fear of being ­disciplined over ‘idle time’ and ­losing their jobs just because they needed the loo.”

Amazon is famous for tracking how fast its warehouse workers can pick and package items from its shelves, imposing strictly timed breaks and targets. It issues warning points for those who don’t meet their goals or take extended breaks.

Read more