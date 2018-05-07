Amazon Will Be Involved in 10 Percent of All Retail Sales - Analyst

Image Credits: Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy / U.S. DoD.

Amazon should continue to grow at an “amazing” rate, with the e-commerce giant set to capture nearly 10 percent of total retail sales by 2020, according to Telsey Advisory Group, which initiated coverage at outperform.

“Amazon’s customer-centric approach, relentless pursuit of efficiency in existing and new businesses, strong and growing Prime membership base, and advanced technology platforms have differentiated the company and made it a preferred shopping destination,” analyst Joseph Feldman wrote in a note to clients Monday.

“The ongoing consumer spending shift to e-commerce and greater share of wallet via expansion in new and existing categories, such as apparel, grocery, home, healthcare, and media, should help,” he added.

