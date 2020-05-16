Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on Track to Become World’s First Trillionaire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, with a recent study showing that his net worth has grown an average of 34 percent over the last five years.

The research predicts Bezos will become a trillionaire in 2026.

USA Today reports that a recent study from the business analysis firm Comparisun alleges that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is very likely to become the world’s first trillionaire after seeing his net worth grow on an average of 34 percent over the last five years.



Comparisun’s projections show that Bezos could reach trillionaire status by 2026 based on taking Bezos’ average percentage of yearly growth over the past five years and applying it to future years. Following Bezos, the next several likely trillionaires are Chinese tycoons, including Jack Ma, CEO of Alibaba.

Bezos’ net worth was estimated at $143 billion as of Thursday morning according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Bezos’ net worth has surged by more than $28 billion in comparison to this time last year.

