Amazon's Multi-Industry Dominance Scares Rivals

Image Credits: Wiki.

Amazon.com Inc. dropped a bombshell on Friday, announcing it was taking a big step into the grocery business by acquiring Whole Foods Market Inc.

There aren’t many categories left for the online retailer to enter. And the company still finds a way to compete and dominate in the multiple business areas and industries it does occupy.

Take streaming and media content for example. While competing deftly with Netflix Inc. Amazon is simultaneously derailing the retail industry and about to enter the grocery business in a major way.

Read more


Related Articles

Fractional-Reserve Banking and Money Creation

Fractional-Reserve Banking and Money Creation

Economy
Comments
Unable To Pay Bills, Illinois Sends "Dear Contractor" Letter Telling Firms To Halt Road Work On July 1

Unable To Pay Bills, Illinois Sends “Dear Contractor” Letter Telling Firms To Halt Road Work On July 1

Economy
Comments

Four Reasons Why College Degrees Are Becoming Useless

Economy
Comments

What If Taxpayers Could Choose State Level or Federal Level?

Economy
Comments

Alex Jones: Trump Must Fire The Federal Reserve To Save America

Economy
Comments

Comments