Amazon's Multi-Industry Dominance Scares Rivals

Amazon.com Inc. dropped a bombshell on Friday, announcing it was taking a big step into the grocery business by acquiring Whole Foods Market Inc.

There aren’t many categories left for the online retailer to enter. And the company still finds a way to compete and dominate in the multiple business areas and industries it does occupy.

Take streaming and media content for example. While competing deftly with Netflix Inc. Amazon is simultaneously derailing the retail industry and about to enter the grocery business in a major way.

