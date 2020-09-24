Amazon’s latest home security device is an indoor drone that flies around inside your house.

The tiny drone, called the ‘Always Home Cam,’ is being marketed as a mobile security camera that takes the place of installing multiple cameras across your home.

“It’s not practical to have a camera at every angle in every room of the home,” said Ring’s founder and CEO Jamie Siminoff. “Even if you had unlimited resources, I think it’s still not practical.”

“What I love about the Always Home Cam is that it really does solve this problem of being one cam for all – it allows you to now see every angle of the home, in every part of the home.”

Ring Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon, is a home security and smart home company popularly known for its doorbell that also has a camera on it.

And like RIng’s doorbell, the Always Home Cam allows its owner to view a livestream of what is going on at his or her home while away. See the (silent) promotional video below:

Ring wants to bring security camera drones into households with "Always Home Cam"… a scary step in the future of tech? pic.twitter.com/sKSLg1cuSV — Khoa (@khoaphan) September 24, 2020



Notably, the video has no audio, leading some to speculate the drone may be undesirably loud.

Also, the drone can’t be manually flown, but does require the new owner’s ‘help’ to map the home layout before use.

“The Always Home Cam is fully autonomous, but owners can tell it what path it can take and where it can go,” reports The Verge. “When you first get the device, you build a map of your home for it to follow, which allows you to ask it for specific viewpoints such as the kitchen or bedroom.”

Critics are raising alarm over privacy concerns and how its existence further normalizes mass surveillance.

In a 2012 Wired article called, “CIA Chief: We’ll Spy on You Through Your Dishwasher,” ex-CIA Director David Petraeus celebrated the vulnerabilities of smart devices.

“‘Transformational’ is an overused word, but I do believe it properly applies to these technologies,” said Petraeus. “particularly to their effect on clandestine tradecraft.”



Disturbing footage out of Ohio shows an officer using a taser on a mother attending a junior high football game because she didn’t have a mask on.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!