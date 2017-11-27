Amazon's 'Warehouse of Horrors' Revealed

The grueling working conditions at an Amazon warehouse have been exposed, with exhausted workers claimed to be falling asleep on their feet.

Bone-weary workers reportedly have just nine seconds to process a package during the long-hours at the online store warehouse, with a Mirror investigation claiming employees are suffering panic attacks as they struggle to keep up with demand.

According to the news outlet, one worker even had to be taken to hospital by an ambulance when they collapsed on the job.

