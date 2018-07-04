Amber Heard Told People to Hide Their Nannies From ICE Checkpoints in Hollywood, and Twitter Isn’t Having It

Image Credits: Flickr / Mariya Butd.

Amber Heard urged in a now-deleted tweet for people to drive their “housekeeper, nannies, and landscapers” home to protect them from ICE checkpoints.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, jut a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers a ride home tonight..” the actress wrote, apparently in a joking manner.

Twitter users decried Heard’s message, accusing her of stereotyping and pretending to care about immigration issues.

In previous tweets, Heard has advocated for an end to the family separations at the border as well as ICE checkpoints. In one, she stood outside a child detention facility protesting alongside actors such as Connie Britton and Bella Thorne.

However, commenters were quick to remind her of the morning’s ill-advised tweet.


Related Articles

Trump Haters Attack 'American Idol' Star Over 4th Of July White House Event

Trump Haters Attack ‘American Idol’ Star Over 4th Of July White House Event

Hot News
Comments
Church ‘Detains’ Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

Church ‘Detains’ Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

Hot News
Comments

Labor Giants Could Lose 400K Contributers

Hot News
Comments

Restaurant Manager Refuses To Serve Customer Wearing MAGA Hat — Is Promptly Fired

Hot News
Comments

Video: Top FBI Embarrassment Does It Again!

Hot News
Comments

Comments