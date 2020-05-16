Amendment to Keep Feds out of Citizens’ Internet History Fails — by 1 Vote

The Senate voted against an amendment on Wednesday sponsored by Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) that would curb law enforcement agencies’ ability to obtain web browsing and Internet search data without a warrant.

The Senate voted on amendments on Wednesday to H.R. 6172, sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), which would reauthorize provisions relating to intelligence gathering under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The legislation passed through the Senate on Wednesday.

Sens. Wyden and Daines, both pro-privacy reform, sponsored S. Amendment 1583 to the resolution, which would force federal law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain a warrant before receiving the Internet search history of Americans.



The measure received 59 “yea” votes, which — even though this meant the majority of the Senate supported moving forward — was still one vote shy of defeating any potential filibuster. Ten Democrats and 27 Republicans voted against the amendment, and four Senators were not present for the vote.

