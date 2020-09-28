America Approaches The Guillotine

Everything we have experienced over the course of this tumultuous hellscape of a year known as 2020 is not some organic mishap that synchronistically fell into place.

We are being destroyed by design and the mask has come off.

If Americans don’t awaken to the power grab of election fraud we are quickly sliding into, America itself will face the guillotine.

Over the course of history, a Jacobin revolution has ebbed and flowed, taking on many disguises, it has always resulted in terror and chaos.

Now, those forces are primed to steal everything the United States has stood for over its 244 years as an independent free-minded country.

