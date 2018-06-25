Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
America Is Now In A Civil War
The left has pushed it too far
Infowars.com -
June 25, 2018
Comments
The left has pushed it too far, now they are openly clamoring for the breakdown of society.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Liberals’ Hatred Will Inevitably Turn Into Violence
U.S. News
Comments
Deranged Reiners: Trump Is ‘Evil’ Like Hitler, Supporters Are ‘Hardcore Racists’
U.S. News
Comments
Bokhari: Establishment and Social Media Giants Fail to ‘Fact Check’ TIME Magazine’s Refugee Hoax Cover
U.S. News
Comments
New Normal: Trump Allies Face Harassment, Protests Anywhere They Show Their Faces
U.S. News
Comments
Red Hen Refusal Stinks Of Fascism
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.