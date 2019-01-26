America Is Now Under The Fourth Reich & Mueller Is The Fuhrer

Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how Robert Mueller’s runaway Russian collusion investigation has been used by a rogue network of officials inside the government to usher in a Nazi-style authoritarian takeover by censoring, silencing, falsely charging, and even imprisoning any political opposition.

“We must hold government accountable,” he said. “What they did to Roger Stone could happen to me, it could happen to you Alex, that’s why it’s vitally important that people support Infowars.”

Brighteon version:

