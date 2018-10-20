America Must Take Action Against UN Invasion Or Fall

A note from Alex Jones: As previously mentioned, this is 21st century warfare being carried out by multinational corporations and NGOs, organizing around the United Nations and quarterbacked by Soros-affiliated groups. It’s meant to break the will of the nation-state by opening up large migration routes from the third-world into the first-world as part of a neo-colonialism system. The multinational banks, NGOs and corporations want to use third-world populations as a tool to colonize the first world with third-world labor to drive down wages and create political instability which they can then control.

The United Nations, globalist billionaire George Soros, and his team of NGOs are behind the migrant waves from Latin America making their way to the U.S.

These groups are led by the Left, which advertises itself as the “Come Here” movement, supporting open borders and sanctuary cities.

However, their virtue-signaling is simply an attempt to open up migration routes into the U.S. and the European First World.

Mitigating these migrations is costly to operate. Each migrant is traveling over a thousand miles by foot on average, which can cost up to $7,000 per migrant to make the journey.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation has been advocating for migrant smuggling into Europe for years, and bankrolling NGOs with boats to ferry migrants across the Mediterranean.

Here’s how the NGOs operate:

First, they create the migrant crisis by shaping domestic policy to favor mass migration and destabilizing Third World countries.

Then, they organize the efforts to “rescue” the migrants by bringing them to Europe (and the U.S.).

Finally, using the lapdog liberal media, they hype the crisis in a manner meant to pressure First World nations to accept the mass waves of migrants under fear of being labeled “racist.”

It really doesn’t matter if the migrants are getting paid to participate in the caravans or not.

These globalist organizations nonetheless subsidize the migrant groups in an attempt to create a chain reaction of migrant waves using giant migration routes into America like they created with Europe.

