America Must Take Action Against UN Invasion Or Fall

Image Credits: @bennyjohnson/Twitter.

A note from Alex Jones: As previously mentioned, this is 21st century warfare being carried out by multinational corporations and NGOs, organizing around the United Nations and quarterbacked by Soros-affiliated groups. It’s meant to break the will of the nation-state by opening up large migration routes from the third-world into the first-world as part of a neo-colonialism system. The multinational banks, NGOs and corporations want to use third-world populations as a tool to colonize the first world with third-world labor to drive down wages and create political instability which they can then control.

The United Nations, globalist billionaire George Soros, and his team of NGOs are behind the migrant waves from Latin America making their way to the U.S.

These groups are led by the Left, which advertises itself as the “Come Here” movement, supporting open borders and sanctuary cities.

However, their virtue-signaling is simply an attempt to open up migration routes into the U.S. and the European First World.

Mitigating these migrations is costly to operate. Each migrant is traveling over a thousand miles by foot on average, which can cost up to $7,000 per migrant to make the journey.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation has been advocating for migrant smuggling into Europe for years, and bankrolling NGOs with boats to ferry migrants across the Mediterranean.

Here’s how the NGOs operate:

First, they create the migrant crisis by shaping domestic policy to favor mass migration and destabilizing Third World countries.

Then, they organize the efforts to “rescue” the migrants by bringing them to Europe (and the U.S.).

Finally, using the lapdog liberal media, they hype the crisis in a manner meant to pressure First World nations to accept the mass waves of migrants under fear of being labeled “racist.”

It really doesn’t matter if the migrants are getting paid to participate in the caravans or not.

These globalist organizations nonetheless subsidize the migrant groups in an attempt to create a chain reaction of migrant waves using giant migration routes into America like they created with Europe.

Please share this critical transmission breaking it all down:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Report: Saudis Groomed Twitter Employee To Spy on Dissidents

Report: Saudis Groomed Twitter Employee To Spy on Dissidents

Globalism
Comments
Italy's Model Migrant Town Implodes Without Gov Aid

Italy’s Model Migrant Town Implodes Without Gov Aid

Globalism
Comments

Immigration Into Italy Down 85 Percent – Nationalist Firebrand Salvini

Globalism
comments

Outrage Over Low Sentence for Migrants Who Gang Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Globalism
comments

‘Rot in Hell!’: Henry Kissinger Heckled at New York University Speech

Globalism
comments

Comments