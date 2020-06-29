America Punished For Covid Defiance

Bill and Melinda Gates are not giving up.

Their arrogant rollout to vaccinate the populous, beginning with the sycophantic push to dupe minority populations into their eugenics scheme, will not be diminished.

In order for their globalist plan to bear fruit, the COVID-19 domination must be successful.

America must succumb to its house arrest and give in to the will of those who would control the destiny of humanity.

And now, the EU is coming to their aid by punishing the United States for its insolence.

How dare free humans defy the will of the New World Order!

Our nutrient-dense formula, Vasobeet, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!