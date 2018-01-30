America Remains One Of Just Seven Countries With Abortion On Demand Past 20 Weeks

Image Credits: University of Toronto Students for Life/Flickr.

The United States of America remains one of just seven countries in the world, including China and North Korea, to allow abortion on demand of unborn babies past 20 weeks of age.

The Senate voted 51-46 in favor of a 20-week abortion ban on Monday night, short of the 60 votes required to proceed to a final vote.

The 44 Democrats and two Republicans who blocked the legislation ensure that the US retains its spot on the tiny list of countries to allow abortion past 20 weeks, when unborn babies can feel pain.

Other countries on the list include: China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.

