America Under Full-Blown Propaganda Dominance

Every American citizen must understand the country is no longer on the precipice of a unified Deep State takeover.

The Deep State has reached its destination.

From the Church hearings that exposed CIA Director William Colby’s mega-media propaganda operation to the modern day Obama manufactured obliteration of the WW2-era protections previously afforded to the American people in the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, is it any wonder why those seeking the truth have become public enemy number one?

