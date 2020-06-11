Exclusive: Covington Kids Update & Rise of Antifa-stan - American Countdown

On the Thursday edition of American Countdown, Robert Barnes breaks down the latest in the ongoing courtroom saga seeking justice for the Covington catholic school boys vilified by the drive-by media. We’ll also look at the “autonomous zone” created by Antifa ne’er-do-wells in Seattle, which CNN is claiming doesn’t exist. Barnes welcomes author Jack Murphy (@jackmurphylive) to get his take on the latest current events.

You can also tune in at banned.video/channel/american-countdown Monday-Thursday, 7-9PM CT for more analysis from @Barnes_law.

