The two Americans killed in a terror attack in Tajikistan have been identified as avid bicyclers Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan.

The Washington DC couple, who decided last year to leave their jobs and travel around the globe on bikes instead, were remembered as warm-hearted, adventurous and ‘larger than life’.

On Sunday, they and two other cyclists were killed when a driver allegedly rammed his car into them and joined his passengers in going after the cyclists with knives.

