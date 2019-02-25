American Hostage in Yemen 'Reunited' With Family: Trump

U.S. citizen Danny Burch has been reunited with his family after 18 months in captivity in Yemen, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, praising the United Arab Emirates for its role in “bringing Danny home.”

Burch, an oil engineer who grew up in Texas and spent years working in Yemen, was taken hostage in September 2017, according to his family at the time, although Reuters reported in January 2018 that he had been released and taken to Oman.

“Today he is safe and secure, and is reunited with his wife and children,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “The family has asked for privacy as they recover from this ordeal.”

It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children. I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

…Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States & its partners can accomplish.

We work every day to bring Americans home. We maintain constant and intensive diplomatic, intelligence, and law enforcement cooperation within the United States Government and with… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

…our foreign partners. Recovering American hostages is a priority of my Admin, and with Danny’s release, we have now secured freedom for 20 American captives since my election victory. We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

