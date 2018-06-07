American in China Blames State Dept for Delayed Warning About Mysterious Ailment

The latest American employee evacuated from a U.S. consulate in China after suffering from mysterious neurological symptoms is accusing State Department officials of failing to inform him and others about another employee’s similar health concerns until a month after the other staffer was evacuated.

U.S. doctors later diagnosed that first employee, who the State Department evacuated from the Guangzhou-based consulate in April, with brain trauma.

The complaints about the paucity of warnings echo similar objections made last year when news first broke about the mysterious so-called sonic attacks U.S. diplomats and their families experienced in Cuba.

Those attacks began sometime in mid-to-late 2016, according to U.S. officials who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon.

