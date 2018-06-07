American in China Blames State Dept for Delayed Warning About Mysterious Ailment

Image Credits: USDA / Flickr.

The latest American employee evacuated from a U.S. consulate in China after suffering from mysterious neurological symptoms is accusing State Department officials of failing to inform him and others about another employee’s similar health concerns until a month after the other staffer was evacuated.

U.S. doctors later diagnosed that first employee, who the State Department evacuated from the Guangzhou-based consulate in April, with brain trauma.

The complaints about the paucity of warnings echo similar objections made last year when news first broke about the mysterious so-called sonic attacks U.S. diplomats and their families experienced in Cuba.

Those attacks began sometime in mid-to-late 2016, according to U.S. officials who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon.

Read more


Related Articles

FEC Dem who Targeted Drudge Admits Agency Biased Against Republicans

FEC Dem who Targeted Drudge Admits Agency Biased Against Republicans

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook, Amazon, Google And Twitter All Work With Left-wing SPLC

Facebook, Amazon, Google And Twitter All Work With Left-wing SPLC

U.S. News
Comments

Rogue House Republicans are preparing to grant amnesty to 3.2 million illegal aliens

U.S. News
Comments

Satanic Journalists Are Destroying The American Mind

U.S. News
Comments

Retired Colonel: Trump Is “Made-to-order For Seduction By Kremlin”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments