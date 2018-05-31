American Medical Association President Cheers Group’s Jump into Gun Control Advocacy

The president of the American Medical Association (AMA) expressed support over the weekend for proposals that would expand the group’s advocacy for new gun control laws.

Dr. David O. Barbe, president of the group, told Forbes that he believes gun violence is a matter of public health and that wide-ranging policies are needed to address it.

“Gun violence in America today is a public health crisis, one that requires a comprehensive and far-reaching solution,” he said. “This is an important issue, as demonstrated by an unprecedented number of gun violence prevention proposals that physicians have submitted for discussion during the upcoming AMA policy-making meeting.”

Forbes reported that the AMA’s House of Delegates will consider adopting a number of gun control positions at their upcoming annual meeting June 9 through June 13. Banning so-called “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines as well as banning ownership of any firearms by adults under 21-years-old are among the positions being considered. Barbe said he believes AMA members want to use their “considerable political muscle” to pass new gun control measures.

Read more