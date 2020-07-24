American Pastime? Yankees, Nationals Kneel at MLB's First Game

Image Credits: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images.

All members of the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals MLB baseball teams knelt Thursday night ahead of the league’s first 2020 game, in a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem,” the Yankees celebrated on Twitter.

Coaches also reportedly took a knee.

The move was slammed as “UNAMERICAN” by radio host Todd Starnes, who took issue with the teams also saluting BLM, “a known Marxist organization.”

“Maybe it’s past time for America to get a new favorite pastime,” Starnes commented.


BLM supporters flooded a Facebook page belonging to Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother who was shot dead for saying “all lives matter,” to celebrate her death.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Florida Reportedly Counts Person Who Died of ‘Gunshot Wound of Head’ As COVID-19 Death

Florida Reportedly Counts Person Who Died of ‘Gunshot Wound of Head’ As COVID-19 Death

U.S. News
Comments
WATCH: Marxist Soy Boy Cries Over Rubber Bullet Wounds after Trying to Burn Down Courthouse

WATCH: Marxist Soy Boy Cries Over Rubber Bullet Wounds after Trying to Burn Down Courthouse

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Roots for Coronavirus Because It’s “Beating Trump and Beating Him Badly”

U.S. News
comments

Judge Orders Release of Epstein Flight Logs in Ghislaine Maxwell Lawsuit

U.S. News
comments

Miami Creates 39-Cop Mask Enforcement Team, Fines and Jail Time for Offenders

U.S. News
comments

Comments