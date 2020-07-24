American Pastime? Yankees, Nationals Kneel at MLB's First Game

All members of the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals MLB baseball teams knelt Thursday night ahead of the league’s first 2020 game, in a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem,” the Yankees celebrated on Twitter.

Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight's National Anthem. #OpeningDay #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ptW2FgfzUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2020

Coaches also reportedly took a knee.

Every player and coach on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight in D.C. (via @MarkZuckerman)pic.twitter.com/PrPKv4Gs1Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2020

The move was slammed as “UNAMERICAN” by radio host Todd Starnes, who took issue with the teams also saluting BLM, “a known Marxist organization.”

“Maybe it’s past time for America to get a new favorite pastime,” Starnes commented.



