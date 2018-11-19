American Press Freedom Hijacked By Globalism

Jim Acosta and the globalist-funded propaganda machine that he works for declared a questionable victory after displaying “tantrum throwing” journalism in the hallowed halls of the White House.

Meanwhile, legitimate and constitutionally protected independent media sources that have dominated a populism fueled information revolution have been silenced under dubious claims of fake news and Russian interference by Silicon Valley and Congress.

And while the silent majority waits for a sign of antitrust pushback, the American conversation sits on a precipice, where truth is up for grabs to the highest bidder.