Donald Trump took the world by surprise last year when he clinched a major victory over the globalist forces working to take down America.

American Rebirth And Renaissance – Pt.3



American Rebirth And Renaissance – Pt.2



In honor of President Trump’s momentous win, Alex Jones and the Infowars crew are hosting a 34-hour marathon broadcast starting November 8, 2017.

Join us at infowars.com/show from 8AM CT Wednesday through 6PM CT Thursday for a special lineup of exclusive guests and previously unaired video reports.

Also join Alex Jones Reddit AMA at /r/The_Donald, as we examine Trump’s first-year victories against the global elite and the fake news media.