American who escaped al-Qaeda captivity in Syria says the FBI under Mueller and Comey 'betrayed' him

Image Credits: Wiki.

An American photojournalist who managed to escape al-Qaeda captivity in Syria five years ago claims the FBI betrayed him and that agents put intelligence gathering ahead of his safety.

Matt Schrier, now 39, was taken hostage by Jabhat al-Nusra, a militant group aligned with al-Qaeda, while he traveled through Syria back in December 2012.

He claims he was tortured and beaten by Syrian rebels who accused him of working for the CIA and imprisoned him in dark cell for seven months until he managed to escape.

Following his return to the US, Schrier said he started investigating his abduction and claims to have uncovered a pattern of ‘betrayal’ from the FBI agents assigned to his case.

In an interview with Fox News’ The Story on Monday, Schrier said the FBI was monitoring his bank accounts after the terrorists used his money to purchase a dozen computers and tablets.

He claims the agents were trying to run an intelligence operation by trying to track the computers and learn more about the terror group’s activity.

Read more


Related Articles

Planned Parenthood: We Need Disney Princess Who's Had Abortion

Planned Parenthood: We Need Disney Princess Who’s Had Abortion

U.S. News
Comments
Dem Lawmaker: We Don’t Want To Confiscate Guns, We Want To ‘Seize’ Them

Dem Lawmaker: We Don’t Want To Confiscate Guns, We Want To ‘Seize’ Them

U.S. News
Comments

NY Times Op-Ed: “Repeal the Second Amendment” to “Make Schoolchildren Safer”

U.S. News
Comments

Sociologist: Less Than 10 Percent Of March For Our Lives Participants Were Children

U.S. News
Comments

‘Big Victory for President Trump’: Commerce Department Puts U.S. Citizenship Question Back on Census

U.S. News
Comments

Comments