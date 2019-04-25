Americans Abandoning High-Tax States

Image Credits: Manley099 / Getty Images.

Tax burdens continue to weigh on the minds of the nation’s residents, as the highest-tax states saw large outflows of residents last year.

“About 0.47 percent of people have migrated out of New York Opens a New Window. , which is the highest of any of the 50 states … it’s like 40,000 people,” Dolly Lenz Real Estate Managing Director Jenny Lenz told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, adding that many of them are moving to Florida because “the taxes are so low.”

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the prospect of new taxes on residents is beginning to drive individuals from places they have traditionally flocked to.

Read more


