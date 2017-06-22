Americans Are Back in Love With SUVs and Pickups

Image Credits: Abdullah AlBargan / Flickr.

The car as we have known it appears to be doomed in the U.S.

No, not because we’ll all be biking or taking buses or flying with jet packs or riding around in automated vehicles. Sure, a lot of people think that last one is coming soon. Technology analyst Horace Dediu is betting on bikes. And I’m not willing to totally count out the possible triumph of buses or jet packs.

But until that glorious day comes — whichever kind of day it is — it appears that Americans will be driving around not in cars but in sport utility vehicles, minivans and pickups.

Read more


Related Articles

Majority of Lawmakers Sponsoring $15 Minimum Wage Legislation Do Not Pay Their Interns

Majority of Lawmakers Sponsoring $15 Minimum Wage Legislation Do Not Pay Their Interns

Economy
Comments
Regulators Probing Legendary Hedge Fund’s Secret Trading Code

Regulators Probing Legendary Hedge Fund’s Secret Trading Code

Economy
Comments

Supersonic air travel may be back within decade

Economy
Comments

Oil Is Cheap — Why OPEC Can’t Do Anything About It

Economy
Comments

Walmart Killed Main Street, Amazon Is Crashing The Whole Economy

Economy
Comments

Comments