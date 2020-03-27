Americans’ Battle For Liberty in Full Swing as Deep State Furthers Coronavirus Controls

A professor that proposed an 18-month lockdown for the U.S. and U.K. now says virus deaths won’t reach 20,000 in the U.K.

The United Kingdom announced on March 23rd that COVID-19 is “no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK.”

U.K. government health institutions “have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness…”

Earlier this month, OTN reported on a new research paper that suggested COVID-19 in the United States was “milder than Initial reports from China”.

80,000 people died during the 2017-2018 flu season in the U.S. by comparison to the current outbreak.

While America should take measures to stay healthy and protect the vulnerable, the battle for liberty and our Constitution needs our full attention as the United States is suffering a form of de facto siege warfare, enabled by democrat governors.

Communist China, which covered up the true nature of the outbreak from the start, led the world to respond with unprecedented measures.

Communist China has also infiltrated mainstream media outlets in the United States, which are currently parroting Chinese propaganda.



Alex Jones breaks down the CDC report that claims the 2018 flu killed more than what is projected for COVID-19.

