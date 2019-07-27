Americans Flock to Brexit Movement — Cite Potential Bilateral Trade

A new political group supporting the Brexit movement brings international support to the effort as many hope to fight the “suppression of democracy” and to back free trade with the U.K.

The World 4 Brexit (W4B) movement was started by former members of Congress and chaired by Peggy Grande, who was an executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan from 1989 to 1999, in hopes of spreading the ideals of free and fair elections, upholding the results of those elections and the essential power of democracy, as well as pushing back against globalism.

“It’s been interesting as an American watching this. I think people are under this assumption that Brexit happened. 2016 the vote came, Brexit won, and we are under this assumption that it happened. When you really start hearing more about it you realize it hasn’t happened at all. When you start thinking about what that actually means, it is a suppression of democracy and all around the world,” Grande told the Daily Caller.

“The trading opportunities that exist with free Great Britain, right now their trading agreements are all run through the EU and so America and the rest of the world is looking for free and bilateral trade with the U.K outside of the chains of European Union. Right now we’ve seen the tariffs put on everything from cocoa to oranges and it’s really suppressing the right of free trade. So we should care about that, as an economic powerhouse, because we want to have fair, free and open trade with the U.K,” Grande said.

Grande went on to say she sees a natural connection between the U.S and the U.K, with the outcome of Brexit having deep consequences for democracy worldwide.

