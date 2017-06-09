Americans’ Net Worth Hits $94.8 Trillion, Up 1.4% in First Quarter of 2017

In the first quarter of 2017, Americans’ net worth hit $94.8 trillion, which was up 1.4 percent, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Federal Reserve, stock and mutual fund portfolios increased by $1.3 trillion in value and home values were up $499 billion.

Before the recession, which began in December 2007, household net worth stood at about $66.5 trillion. Household net worth has greatly increased since then.

“Record-high stock prices are the primary driver of greater household wealth,” the article states. “The Dow Jones industrial average has more than tripled from its recession-era low of 6,547 to 21,174 on Wednesday.”

