Americans Protest 'Very Fake News' CNN Outside of Atlanta Headquarters

ATLANTA, Georgia — More than 150 protesters charged the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia to share their disgust with the network’s peddling of “fake news” against President Trump’s administration.

With signs reading “FNN #FakeNewsNetwork” and others targeting the networks’ advertisers such as AT&T and Microsoft, protesters chanted “CNN fake news!” directly in front of the CNN Centers’ signature logo.

Protesters told Breitbart News that the rally against CNN was an effort to call out the media corporation for its unbalanced coverage of the Trump administration and its targeting of Americans, most specifically the creator of the anti-CNN wrestling match meme that the President tweeted out.

Read more


Related Articles

CIA Chief Warns: WikiLeaks Is Plotting To "Take Down America Any Way They Can"

CIA Chief Warns: WikiLeaks Is Plotting To “Take Down America Any Way They Can”

U.S. News
Comments
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci plans to DELETE past tweets

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci plans to DELETE past tweets

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Billionaire Says Doctors Should Have Killed Baby Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Trump, on New Aircraft Carrier, Urges Military Funds Boost

U.S. News
Comments

Trump slams ‘illegal’ leak alleging Sessions discussed campaign with Russian envoy

U.S. News
Comments

Comments