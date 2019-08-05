Mass shootings happened before Trump. They will happen after Trump. The cause isn’t Trump.

The cause is something far deeper, something fundamentally wrong with American society.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FISEiLG52Y

