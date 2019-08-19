America's Streets Are Mental Institutions

There are over 550,000 homeless humans on the streets of American cities.

36,000 of those are youths, 38,000 are veterans and 180,000 are families.

If white privilege exists, why is it that white Americans are the largest racial group of the homeless, making up 49 percent of those on the streets?

However, things are tough all over as black Americans and native Americans have high percentages compared to their numbers in the general population.

Meanwhile, the homeless population is gradually increasing.


