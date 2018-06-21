America’s white population shrinks for the first time as nation ages

Image Credits: Evan Guest / Flickr.

The number of non-Hispanic white people in the United States decreased for the first time in the nation’s history between 2015 and 2016, according to new figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data show the nation’s white population is aging rapidly, as Americans delay their decision to have a family and as the flow of foreign immigrants from European countries ebbs. At the same time, minority populations are growing much faster, hastening a demographic shift that has been decades in the making.

The average non-Hispanic white American is 43.5 years old, according to the new data. The average Hispanic American, by contrast, is 29.3 years old.

Read more


Related Articles

Obama to Central Americans in 2014: "Don't Send Your Children Unaccompanied... They'll Get Sent Back!"

Obama to Central Americans in 2014: “Don’t Send Your Children Unaccompanied… They’ll Get Sent Back!”

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Nearly 400 Million Civilian-Owned Guns in America

Report: Nearly 400 Million Civilian-Owned Guns in America

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat Volunteer Threatens To Kill Republican Reps’ Kids Over ‘Zero Tolerance’ Immigration Policy, Report Says

U.S. News
Comments

‘Was That A Man Or A Woman?’ — A Protester Interrupts Trump’s Rally, He Makes Him Instantly Regret It

U.S. News
Comments

Is The United States On A Road To Becoming Ungovernable?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments