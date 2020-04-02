Amid COVID-19, Trump Deploys Destroyers & Aircraft to Stop Drug Cartels

President Trump announced Wednesday that U.S. military forces are conducting an aggressive “counternarcotics operation” in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean to “combat the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.”

The president and the high-ranking officials accompanying him at the briefing — including Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper — said cartels are seeking to take advantage of the coronavirus situation to bring more drugs into the country.

“We must not let the drug cartels exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives,” the president stated. “In cooperation with the 22 partner nations, U.S. Southern Command will increase surveillance, disruption and seizures of drug shipments and provide additional support for eradication efforts, which are going on right now at a record pace.”

The “additional support” will double U.S. interdiction capacity in the region and include Air Force surveillance planes and helicopters, 10 Coast Guard cutter ships, Navy destroyers, and other combat ships.

President Trump claimed the government possesses strong evidence of the cartels’ plan to benefit from the coronavirus panic but would not elaborate.

Read more



There have been three unmistakable signs that war is coming to the United States very soon. Those signs have all emerged in the past week, all with a sense of urgency that goes far beyond any concern about a pandemic.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!