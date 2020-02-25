Amid Italy Coronavirus Outbreak, Ideology-Driven Left Push Open Borders

Image Credits: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images.

Despite a sudden massive surge of cases of the Coronavirus in Italy over the weekend, a former minister is pushing his party to open the border to mass migration from Africa.

Former Italian interior minister Marco Minniti, a current MP for the left-wing Democratic Party who form the country’s coalition government, has suggested the party continue the process of scrapping the migration decrees enacted by populist former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Il Giornale reports.

Minniti said the government needs to open more legal pathways for migrants saying, “Those decrees must be profoundly changed because they have created the conditions for profound insecurity. The road is obligatory: we must return to widespread welcoming and restore humanitarian protection.”

The Salvini migration and security decrees scrapped the humanitarian protectionresidency permit in 2018, a permit granted to those who did not qualify for asylum but were nevertheless allowed to stay in the country under humanitarian reasons anyway.

Read more


Coronavirus exploded in Europe, Asia & the Middle East over the weekend. Here’s how the CDC is hiding information about the coronavirus in the USA

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

The Extreme Panic The Coronavirus Is Causing Elsewhere On The Globe Could Soon Be Coming To The U.S.

The Extreme Panic The Coronavirus Is Causing Elsewhere On The Globe Could Soon Be Coming To The U.S.

World News
Comments
'They'd Let You Die Before They Admitted Diversity Is Not Our Strength'

‘They’d Let You Die Before They Admitted Diversity Is Not Our Strength’

World News
Comments

Coronavirus: Store Shelves Empty as Panic Buying Hits Italy

World News
comments

S. Korean President Puts Country on ‘Highest Alert Level’ as Coronavirus Spreads

World News
comments

Iranian Lawmaker Says 50 Now Dead From Coronavirus In Single City

World News
comments

Comments