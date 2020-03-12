Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, Subway Posters Tell New Yorkers Not to Be Racist

An LGBT activist group called Pride Train has plastered New York subways with posters reminding commuters not to be racist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asserting that “Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19,” the posters tell travelers “No ignorance, racism, or xenophobia allowed at this station at any time.”

Spotted in NYC pic.twitter.com/jleRh7l73k — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) March 12, 2020

Another poster states, “COVID-19 is not an excuse to be racist.”

The posters immediately draw attention because they are designed to look like official MTA announcements.

Although previous posters were put up without the express permission of the MTA, Pride Train has described the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a “silent (very silent) partner.”

Concerns over “racism” and “xenophobia” surrounding the coronavirus have repeatedly emerged, with the World Health Organization making numerous statements demanding certain words and phrases not be used in order to prevent people feeling “stigmatized.”

The irony of course is that the kind of border controls which countries like Russia imposed back in January would be decried as “racist” by groups such as Pride Train, yet they have successfully prevented the wider spread of coronavirus.

