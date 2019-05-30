Ammonia detected on the surface of Pluto, hints at subterranean water

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. and one in France has found evidence of ammonia on the surface of Pluto.

In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their finding and what it might have revealed about the dwarf planet.

New Horizons is an interplanetary space probe that was launched by NASA in 2006—its primary mission was to fly by Pluto to learn more about the distant dwarf planet. Its secondary mission was to study Kuiper belt objects.

Read more



John Cleese hit back at critics who savaged him for a tweet in which he said that London is no longer an English city by tweeting, “I prefer cultures that do not tolerate female genital mutilation.”