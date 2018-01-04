Amnesty Groups Targeting Dems Who Don't Support DACA Strongly Enough

Image Credits: Wiki.

With a new deadline fast approaching, Democrats in Congress are struggling to adopt a unified strategy to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Their inaction has enraged liberal activists across the country, who have shifted their anger in recent days from Republicans who control Congress to Democrats seeking to balance their commitment to a progressive priority with their desire to avoid an explosive government shutdown heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Liberal groups with millions of members, like MoveOn, are threatening primary election challenges later this year against Democrats who don’t fight hard enough for so-called “Dreamers.” Meanwhile, the liberal organization CREDO is pledging to block campaign cash from uncooperative Democrats, and the pro-immigration United We Dream is preparing a new wave of camera-friendly protests at the Capitol and outside congressional Democrats’ offices nationwide.

Read more


Related Articles

New Bill Would Force U. Nebraska to Guarantee Free Speech on Campus

New Bill Would Force U. Nebraska to Guarantee Free Speech on Campus

Government
Comments
Texas County Threatened With Lawsuit for Concealing Noncitizen Voter Records

Texas County Threatened With Lawsuit for Concealing Noncitizen Voter Records

Government
Comments

Trump Swipes at Bannon: ‘I Don’t Talk to Him’

Government
Comments

Freedom Caucus Republicans Call For Jeff Sessions To Resign

Government
Comments

Rand Paul Wants To Stop Foreign Aid To Countries That ‘Hate Us And Burn Our Flag’

Government
Comments

Comments