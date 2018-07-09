Amy Barrett and Thomas Hardiman Rising as Trump Readies Supreme Court Pick – Maybe

WASHINGTON, DC – Sources tell Breitbart News on Sunday that Judges Amy Barrett and Thomas Hardiman have taken the top two positions in the Supreme Court selection process in the final hours before President Donald Trump makes his final choice for a lifetime appointment. Other outlets are reporting different names and numbers, leaving everyone guessing.

Social conservative leaders have been cheering for Barrett, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit whose confirmation hearings erupted when Democrats opposed her as a federal judge because of her devout Catholic faith, in violation of the Constitution’s Religious Test Clause. That episode – which included a bizarre moment where Sen. Dianne Feinstein used a speech pattern that sounded like Yoda from Star Wars, saying to Barrett, “the dogma lives loudly in you” – made Barrett an instant celebrity with supporters of religious liberty and conservative values.

At age 46, Barrett would be the youngest justice in almost 30 years. She graduated from Notre Dame Law School, clerked for a federal appeals judge and for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, then returned to Indiana as a law professor at Notre Dame, where she is well known as an ardent supporter of an originalist interpretation of the Constitution. She is a mother to seven children – both biological and adopted – and is affectionately called “Judge Dogma” by some of her admirers for her grueling confirmation ordeal.

Read more