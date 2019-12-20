Amy Klobuchar: 'We Are Not Gonna Be Able to Succeed in The World If We Do Not Invite Everyone to Be Part of Our Economy'

White Americans should embrace becoming a minority because our economy cannot succeed without unlimited immigration, so says Democratic 2020 Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Transcript:

MODERATOR: Senator Klobuchar, here in California, people who identify as Hispanic, black, Asian or multiracial represent a majority of the population, outnumbering white residents. The United States is expected to be majority nonwhite within a generation. What do you say to white Americans who are uncomfortable with the idea of becoming a racial minority, even if you don’t share their concerns?

AMY KLOBUCHAR: I say this is America. You’re looking at it. And we are not going to be able to succeed in the world if we do not invite everyone to be part of our economy.

Our country is just an economy and said economy cannot succeed without inviting “everyone” in the entire world in to boost our GDP.

As Joe Biden said in 2015, we need “an unrelenting stream of immigration, non-stop — non-stop” and white Americans becoming an “absolute minority” is “a source of our strength.”

Incidentally, how did the US manage to create the strongest economy in the world before all this post-1965 mass immigration?

