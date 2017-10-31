An Officer Accidentally Fired his Weapon in the Las Vegas Gunman's Hotel Room

Image Credits: Getty.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer accidentally fired his weapon in the hotel room of the city’s recent mass shooter, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal on Monday reported that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed that the discharge occurred after Stephen Paddock’s rampage on Oct. 1.

“It happened and we’re investigating it, just like we do with any officer-involved use of force,” he said.

“Nobody was struck,” Lombardo added of the incident inside Paddock’s 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Lombardo said that the firearm went off inside Paddock’s room sometime after officers made entry there.

