Ana Navarro Likens Avenatti to 'Holy Spirit' in 2018 Clip

ABC’s Ana Navarro, who recently made headlines for pushing on-line censorship, once described embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti as the ‘Holy Spirit’ in an unearthed clip from 2018.

Avenatti is back in the headlines once again after he was hit with more federal charges stemming from his dealings with Stormy Daniels.

“Lately, to me, you’re like the Holy Spirit,” Navarro told Avenatti last August during his anti-Trump campaign. “You are all places at all times. Right. I mean, I do — I see you all over cable news, I see — there’s a seat available if you want to be a co-host at ‘The View.’ There’s people here you can pitch.”

Navarro also said that Avenatti would be a “great lady around the table” at The View, an ironic statement given that his fall from grace began with his domestic abuse arrest in November.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors accused Avenatti of forging the signature of Daniels and diverting nearly $300,000 of money owed to her into his own account, which adds to other federal charges brought against him in March.

“Avenatti used misrepresentations and a fraudulent document purporting to bear his client’s name and signature to convince his client’s literary agent to divert money owed to Avenatti’s client to an account controlled by Avenatti,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman stated. “Avenatti then spent the money principally for his own personal and business purposes.”

The high-profile lawyer has since denied the charges, stating that “no monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled.”

Going back to Navarro, she recently supported on-line censorship after Alex Jones and other prominent conservatives were kicked off Facebook.

“I want them shut down, I want them silenced, I want them muted,” she said on The View. “I think they are horrible for our society.”