Analyses Find White House Immigration Plan Cuts Immigration 33 to 44 Percent

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Bloomberg.

The White House’s immigration framework would substantially reduce legal immigration to the United States over the long-term, according to analyses issued by multiple think tanks in the days following the framework’s public release.

The plan, rolled out last Thursday, would grant amnesty and a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal residents who arrived to the United States as children. That includes the approximately 800,000 individuals who were protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) order under President Barack Obama, as well as an additional million who would have been DACA-eligible but opted not to apply for the program.

In return for the DACA amnesty, the plan, if implemented as law, would end the so-called diversity visa lottery and severely curb chain migration, removing categories of extended family migration. Notably, those applicants already seeking to immigrate under the existing family sponsorship rules would be allowed to stay on the waiting list, slowing the end of such immigration. The plan would also establish a $25 billion trust fund to be used for border security, including a physical border wall.

President Donald Trump called for Congress to adopt his proposal during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, reiterating the four “pillars” that make the plan, in his view, a bipartisan compromise to finally reform America’s immigration system.

Read more


Related Articles

ICE Raids 77 Northern California Businesses

ICE Raids 77 Northern California Businesses

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Watch: Father Lunges at Child Molester in Court for Abusing Daughters

Watch: Father Lunges at Child Molester in Court for Abusing Daughters

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Approval Rating Almost Tied With Obama At Same Stage of His Presidency

U.S. News
Comments

“Shut it Down”: CNN Cuts Live Feed During Trump Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Leadership of FBI & Justice Dept politicized investigative process in favor of Democrats

U.S. News
Comments

Comments