Analysis: “Blue Ripple” Could Trigger Dem Party Collapse

A “blue ripple” on Nov. 6, which analysts are suggesting is more likely than a “blue wave,” could trigger major fractures within the Democratic Party, according to analysis.

At the bare minimum, less-than-stellar midterm results for Democrats reminiscent of the 2016 elections could deepen already existing fractures within the party as its socialist wing tries to steer the party away from its decades-old “blue blood” leadership.

In short, if Dems don’t win big, look for a major “blame game” to erupt within the party.

With the notable exception of Nate Silver giving Dems a 85% chance of gaining the House, a spattering of news articles over the past several weeks have been trying to curtail Democratic expectations.

“What if the blue wave is merely a blue ripple? What if it doesn’t even make it to shore?” ponders RealClear Politics’ Mark Alderman. “With the ‘Kavanaugh effect,’ there are signs the Democratic Party should be worried about the midterms, and if we fall short, there will be a party civil war.”

In particular, the growing socialist wing of the Democratic Party is rejecting long-tenured Democratic representatives; Dianne Feinstein, for example, was labeled “too right-wing” for the party’s socialist base.

“The nation’s most accomplished Democratic Party is leading the call for a new generation of leadership who will fight to advance a bold agenda,” wrote Calif. Democratic State Rep. Kevin de León, who’s challenging Feinstein for her senate seat. “We have presented Californians with the first real alternative to the worn-out Washington playbook in a quarter-century.”

And, as we reported earlier, preliminary voting results show the “blue wave” is getting washed out by massive GOP turnout, which could mean a “blue ripple” on Nov. 6 if the trend continues.

Even California newspapers have been backing off “blue wave” predictions.

“Nowhere has talk of an impending ‘blue wave’ sweeping Democrats into Congress been louder and more constant this fall than in California, where the GOP holds only 14 of the state’s 53 House seats,” reported the Ventura County Star. “But as the vote proceeds by mail this month and climaxes Nov. 6, one thing seems likely: Democrats will not dominate quite as strongly here as they had hoped.”