Analysis: Less than 10 Percent of Immigration Affected by Trump Order

Less than ten percent of the total number of green cards rewarded annually to foreign nationals will be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily pausing a sliver of legal immigration to the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order pausing employment-based and extended family green card categories for 60 days. The order is much narrower, according to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, than originally intended.

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) Director of Research Matt O’Brien told Breitbart News in a statement that Trump’s order will likely only slow about 5,000 to 80,000 green card applications — less than ten percent of the roughly 1.2 million green cards that are given to foreign nationals every year.

O’Brien said the at least 60-day delay for these green card applicants may go unnoticed to many attempting to enter the U.S. as standard visa processing has already been disrupted due to the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

