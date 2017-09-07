Analysis: US Projected to have Second-lowest Crime Rate Since 1990

The United States is on course this year to see one of its lowest crime rates in decades, according to new research published Wednesday.

A study published by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law surveyed data from the 30 largest cities in the country to determine that the U.S. is on track in 2017 for the second-lowest crime rate since 1990, above only 2013. Using historical trends, the authors predict that the 2017 overall crime rate will be just under 4,000 crimes per 100,000 people.

The drop is credited largely to significant reductions in several of America’s largest cities, including a 25.6 percent decrease in Detroit, a 20.5 percent drop in Houston and a 19.1 percent drop in New York.

Another key finding of the study was that Chicago’s murder rate, which is the highest in the country, is projected to drop this year by 2.4 percent. In 2016, 762 people were murdered in the city, compared to 472 that have been reported so far in 2017.

